Man Posing As Sub-Inspector Held In Mirzapur Collectorate Area - VIDEO

A man allegedly impersonating a police officer was arrested near the Collectorate premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Wednesday after his suspicious behaviour drew the attention of bystanders and law enforcement officials.

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According to local accounts, the individual was seen roaming around the Collectorate dressed in a police uniform bearing a single star, apparently portraying himself as a sub-inspector. His conduct and inability to answer basic questions about his identity and posting prompted people to alert the police.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody by the City Kotwali police and identified himself as Shivlal Pal, a resident of Prayagraj. During questioning, he claimed that he had come to report for duty at the Women’s Police Station. However, he failed to produce any appointment letter, identity card or other official documents to substantiate his claim or explain his posting.

In an official response, Mirzapur Police confirmed that the accused had been arrested for allegedly posing as a fake sub-inspector while wearing a police uniform near the Collectorate complex. The police statement said the accused was apprehended while moving around the area dressed as a police officer.

Investigators are now verifying whether the accused has any genuine connection with the police department or whether he deliberately impersonated an officer to gain access to restricted areas or mislead the public. Authorities are also probing the motive behind his presence at the Collectorate and whether he used the uniform to commit or attempt any unlawful act.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. Police have not yet disclosed whether any additional offences have been registered against the accused beyond impersonation.