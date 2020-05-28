Meerut couple names newborn twins ‘Quarantine’, ‘Sanitizer’

Meerut (UP): A couple in Meerut has named their newborn twins ‘Quarantine’ and ‘Sanitizer’. Asked why they chose such names, the duo said both things are very important in fighting COVID-19. “These two names — quarantine and sanitizer — are related to security of the humans from coronavirus, which is why we have named our boys so. I was also tested for coronavirus before delivery,” Venu, the mother of the twins told ANI. “Both give us protection. So, this feeling of security should remain lifelong. These are the best names that we could found for our children,” said Dharmendra, the father. The couple also has a teenage daughter nam­ed Mani. The family belongs to Modipuram area of Meerut city.