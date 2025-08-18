Meerut Army Man Assault Case: Bhuni Toll Plaza Vandalised By Locals Following Attack On Soldier By Booth Staffers; VIDEO

Bhuni Toll Plaza Vandalised By Locals Following Attack On Soldier By Booth Staffers (Screengrab) | X

Meerut: Chaos erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday after locals attacked and vandalised the Bhuni toll plaza following the assault on an Indian army soldier by the toll plaza staff members. The Army soldier was brutally assaulted by the toll plaza employees on Sunday night when he was going to the Delhi airport to catch a flight to Srinagar.

A video of the locals vandalising the toll plaza also surfaced on social media. Police personnel reached the spot and controlled the situation. The crowd confronted the toll staff. A heavy police deployment has been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Video Of Locals Vandalising Bhuni Toll Plaza:

After the assault of an Army jawan at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut, angry villagers stormed the toll and created chaos. The crowd confronted toll staff, leading to tensions at the spot. A heavy police force was deployed, and officials are working to pacify the situation.@Uppolice… pic.twitter.com/6mKaib1lKW — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) August 18, 2025

The incident, which took place at the Bhuni toll plaza under the jurisdiction of the Sarurpur police station, was recorded on camera. In the viral video of the assault, around 10 people could be seen brutally thrashing the soldier, Kapil Kavad.

The army man was pinned to the pole by four to five people, while others slapped and kicked him. One of the men even hit the soldier with a stick. Kavad was to join his duty in Jammu and Kashmir after spending his leave with his family at his village.

Notably, there was a long queue at the toll plaza. Kavad reportedly got down from his car and told the toll plaza staff that his village was exempted from toll charges, reported NDTV. However, an altercation broke out between them and soon the matter escalated.

Video Of The Assault:

🚨मेरठ : टोलकर्मियों ने सेना के जवान को बुरी तरह पीटा🚨



🆔 कश्मीर ज्वाइनिंग को जा रहा जवान जाम में फंसा था

🚧 टोल प्लाजा पर लंबे जाम को लेकर जवान ने किया विरोध

👊 विरोध करने पर टोल कर्मियों ने की जवान की पिटाई

💥 टोल प्लाजा पर सादे कपड़ों में रहता है गुंडों का जमावड़ा

🇮🇳 कोटका… pic.twitter.com/V6VEUcQcoG — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) August 17, 2025

The soldier’s family members lodged a police complaint. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Statement By Meerut Police:

“Under the Sarurpur police station area, at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, an incident of assault on an Indian Army soldier by toll workers occurred. The police took swift action and arrested 04 accused individuals. A statement regarding this matter was given by the Superintendent of Police (Rural),” the Meerut Police said in an X post.

Meanwhile, a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining absconding accused.