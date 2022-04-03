e-Paper Get App
Meerut: Ambulance carrying patient runs out of fuel midway; here's watch what happened next

Meerut: Ambulance carrying patient runs out of fuel midway; here's watch what happened next

A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way.

A local from the village tied the ambulance to a tractor to drag it to the nearest fuel station. As soon as the information about this matter came to light, it created a lot of stir among the officials of the district administration.

Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel." A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 03:52 PM IST