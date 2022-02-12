Medical students studying in Chinese Universities stuck in India due to travel restrictions, request govt to address issue

For the last two years, medical students from India who are unable to travel to China for their studies have urged the government to take action and allow the students to China.

The education of medical students studying in Chinese universities is deteriorating, and around 23,000 medical students are stuck in India. The students are using social media to express their worries about not being allowed to travel back to China.

Students are using hashtags such as #takeusbacktochina and #takeIndiansBackToChina.

Guhan Sivasamy, a medical student in his Tweet wrote, "Futures of over 24,000 medical students are at stake. We don't deserve this. The pandemic wasn't our fault. We have been stranded here for 2 years and counting. We need your attention. Please save our future. Take swift action. #TakeUsBackToChina #TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina."

Students will hold an online campaign tomorrow, February 13 at 11:30 a.m., requesting that the government address the issue.

Mohammad Danish, another student, expressed a similar viewpoint in a Tweet, "It's been 2 yrs since we're stuck. Neither Chinese nor Indian officials are clear about our return. Medicine can't be done online, we need offline classes and practicals. Our studies and degrees are at stake. Please help us," he said.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 05:54 PM IST