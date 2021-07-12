Medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 to be held on September 12

Mumbai: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021 will be conducted across India on September 12, 2021. Students can apply online after the process begins 5 pm Tuesday through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website.

Finally, the much-awaited date of the competitive exam for admission to MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Studies (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Sidhha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses was declared on Monday.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities, where examination will be conducted, has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres in 2020.

Making the announcement, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said, "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face masks will be provided to all candidates at the centres. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation and seating with social distancing will also be ensured."

This year, around 13 to 15 lakh students will appear for NEET (UG) 2021 across India. In Maharashtra, over 1.50 to 1.80 lakh students will appear for the competitive exam.