MEA Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Israel; Asks Indians To Avoid Travelling To These Places

The MEA advisory |

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (April 12) issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel, wherein it asked Indians to avoid travelling to these places till further notice.

It further asked all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The advisory comes in the wake of growing tensions between Iran and Israel with Iran threatening to attack Israel to avenge the Syrian consulate attack. Israel has also warned of hitting back, escalating tensions in the region.

(This is breaking news)