Maybach sunglasses, Movado watch: Expensive items owned by bougie birthday boy PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, we’re bound to see some lucid pieces written about him on his special day.

With that being said, his sartorial choices are as important as his other lifetime achievements.

PM Modi, who is gradually transforming into a ‘sage’ as mentioned by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, courtesy the well-maintained beard, is in fact a bougie boy who makes headlines for his Kardashian like fashion outings.

Here are some of the expensive items reportedly owned by him.

Land Rover Range Rover Rs 1 crore

On Independence Day 2018, PM Modi arrived in the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE, which costs around Rs 1 crore.

When he came to power, he was assigned a BMW 7 Series. The fleet was upgraded due to safety concerns.

Movado watch Rs 1.3 lakh and Mont Blanc pen Rs 25,000

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay in his book "Narendra Modi - The Man. The Times" said, "Modi has a weakness for designer fountain pens – Mont Blanc in particular...also likes to wear premium designer watches", the book says, and adds that his favourite brand is Movado, a Swiss luxury watch company.