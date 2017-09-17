Gifts birthday boy PM Narendra Modi has received: Sekonda wristwatch, bicycle, a rare book

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, 2020. The entire nation is gearing up to celebrate the birthday in a massive fashion.

When we talk about birthday the first thing that comes to our mind, apart from the celebration is gifts. Sekonda watch, Mont Blanc pen, and carved sculpture – these are some of the many gifts received by the Prime Minister, so far.

Are you aware of the fact that ministers and officials have to deposit all the gifts received by them at Toshakhana, the official repository of the External Affairs Ministry? Yes! Any gifts valued less than Rs 5,000 is allowed to be kept by the recipient but for the ones above Rs 5,000, the additional amount has to be paid. There are thousands of gifts languishing in the treasury as the officials are yet to figure out what to do with them and proposals to auction those gifts didn’t work out. Well, that’s a different story.