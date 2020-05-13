Same WhatsApp group? Twitters users have the same ‘Maybach glasses’ jibe after PM’s ‘vocal for local’ comment

There was a time when only one party had a thriving IT Cell which could target opponents who were deemed critical. However, the current political discourse on Twitter suggests that despite complaining about failing democratic institutions, at least the institution of coordinated IT Cell observations has been democratised.

A day after PM Modi’s go ‘vocal for local’ call, a host of Twitterati including some prominent ones including journalists and former civil servants had the exact same thought, suggesting either a paucity of original thought or a call-to-action from the same digital agency.

Former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar wrote: “Some one who wears Maybach sunglasses, sports a Movado watch, writes with the most expensive Mont Blanc pen and is chauffered (sic) around in BMW cars is telling me that I should buy local.”

Several others had the exact same epiphany.

To be fair to Mr Venu, he did mention he received it from someone.