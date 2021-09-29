e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:31 PM IST

'May your intellect grow...': NSUI leaders send 'brain' to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to deal with 'mis-governance'

FPJ Web Desk
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | File Photo

In a bid to boost development in Haryana, members of the National Students' Union of India have opted to send Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar a 'brain'. In a letter, shared on social media, NSUI National Secretary Varun Choudhary slammed the unemployment rate in the western state, expressing hope that the situation would improve.

"Haryana is on top of unemployment rate because of your meager intelligence and mis-governance, competitive examinations have become synonymous with corruption. May your intellect grow, so accept the gift you are getting with this letter. I am writing less and understand more like a wire to a letter," reads a rough translation of his Hindi tweet.

A photo of the 'brain' a model such as those found in biology labs or medical schools was also attached. Going by the photo, it would appear that the NSUI intended to box it up and ship it to Haryana alongside the letter.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic millions of Indians had lost their jobs. According to a PTI report from June this year, the second wave alone had left over 10 million unemployed. In a tangential protest recently, the Indian Youth Congress had observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 as "National Unemployment Day" .

"The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment," Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress had said at the time.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:31 PM IST
