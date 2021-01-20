'May find a resolution on Jan 22': Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar says talks with farmers are 'progressing in the right direction'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the talks with protesting farmers regarding the Centre's three contentious farm laws are "progressing in the right direction" and "there is a possibility of finding a resolution on January 22".

"I feel that talks are progressing in the right direction and there is a possibility of finding a resolution on January 22," Tomar said after the 10th round of talks with protesting farmers' unions.

"During discussions, we said that govt is ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one and half year. I'm happy that farmer unions have taken this very seriously & said that they would consider it tomorrow & convey their decision on Jan 22," he added.

Meanwhile, the government today (Wednesday) offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the laws and alleged that the Centre was avoiding discussion on a legal guarantee for MSP.

Farmer leaders said there was no breakthrough in the first session as both sides were stuck on their stated positions vis-a-vis the three farm laws and there was little hope of any outcome other than fixing the date for the 11th round.

Farmer leaders also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers, alleging it was being done just to harass those supporting the agitation, to which the government representatives said they will look into the matter.

The next meeting has been scheduled for January 22, a day after the farmer unions hold their internal discussions on Thursday.