Maximizing the Benefits of Online Fundraising: What You Need to Know

People may encounter situations in life when they need financial help for the treatment of various illnesses. Although insurance plans provide some relief from the high costs of medical expenses, not all expenses are covered under such schemes. In such cases, crowdfunding solutions can be an optimal option for individuals to create a fundraiser on one of the online medical fundraising platforms. If someone wishes to start a fundraiser for a genuine cause, here are some key tips to consider:

Choose the right fundraising platform

There are several online medical fundraising platforms in India, but it is essential to select the right one to ensure maximum benefits from available crowdfunding solutions. One should look for the following features in any platform:

• Easy-to-create fundraising steps

• Low platform fees

• 24*7 customer support

• Easy disbursal of funds

• History of successful fundraisers on the platform

Tell a compelling story

Prospective donors who come across a fundraiser page want to know more about the campaigner and the reason for raising funds. Providing the right details backed by documentation and writing a compelling story in simple words can help donors understand the campaign effortlessly.

Share the fundraiser within your network

After the fundraiser goes live on a platform, the campaigner should share it within their close network to reach out to a larger set of prospective donors easily. Sharing the fundraiser link across social media handles can also help achieve fundraising goals in a short period.

Provide regular updates

Donors tend to donate if they find the campaign trustworthy. Therefore, campaigners should provide the latest updates on the treatment process, which instils a sense of satisfaction among donors. Positive updates on the fundraiser can boost the possibility of achieving the goal amount.

Setting the right context for prospective donors can define a campaign's success. Therefore, ensure that all campaign details are genuine, precise, and backed by the right set of documents. Finally, sending messages of gratitude to the donor community upon achieving the fundraising goal can be a positive step.

By Khushboo Jain, Co-Founder and COO, ImpactGuru