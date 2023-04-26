 Massive fire in Noida high rise; videos of blaze surface
The visuals of the massive fire has emerged which shows at least two floors engulfed in the fire while a thick blacket of smoke enveloped the residential high rise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Massive fire in Noida high rise; visuals surface | Screengrab

On Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at 14 Avenue in Gaur City of Greater Noida. The incident happened on Wednesday.

According to reports, there was chaos among the residents and that fire brigade vehicles are reaching the spot. The incident happened under Bisrakh police station of Greater Noida.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. An update on casualties and injuries is not known yet.

Further details awaited

