Massive fire in Kanpur's Hamraj market destroys 5 complexes, no casualties reported; visuals surface |

A massive fire broke out in a tower located in the Hamraj Market area of Kanpur on Thursday, March 31. The fire spread quickly, destroying five complexes and causing damage worth more than 10 billion Indian rupees. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as people were evacuated from the buildings in time.

Details of the Fire

The fire started in the afternoon and quickly engulfed the entire tower. The smoke could be seen from a distance, and people from nearby buildings rushed to the spot to help. The fire department received a distress call and immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire. Firefighters battled the flames for hours and were able to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas.

Reason for the Fire

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be determined, but it is suspected that it may have been caused by a short circuit. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Impact on the Area

The fire has caused extensive damage to the area, with five apartment complexes being destroyed. The local authorities have initiated measures to provide relief to the affected people, including temporary shelter and food.

The incident has also caused disruption to the daily lives of people in the area. Traffic in the vicinity has been affected, and people are being advised to avoid the area until the situation is under control.

Efforts to Control the Fire

The fire department, along with the local authorities, worked tirelessly to control the fire. Firefighters used water cannons and other equipment to put out the flames. The area was cordoned off to prevent people from entering the danger zone.

The local administration has also announced compensation for the affected people. The government has assured all possible help to the affected people and has directed officials to provide immediate relief.