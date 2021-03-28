UP: Fire breaks out at Kanpur hospital, patients evacuated; CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out at Laxmipat Singhaniya (LPS) Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire incident and directed immediate care of all evacuated patients.

He also sought a report from the district administration and directed a high-level team to visit the site.

"The CM takes cognisance of fire incident at Cardiology Dept, LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, directs all evacuated patients be provided immediate care. The CM seeks a report from District Admin & directs a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Principal Secretary Medical Education, Alok Kumar and DG Fire and Kanpur Commissioner to investigate the incident, and submit a report by today evening, the CMO added.