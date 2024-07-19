Massive Fire Breaks Out On Container Cargo Vessel Near Goa; Terrifying Visuals Surface

X

A massive fire broke out on a container cargo merchant vessel located approximately 102 nautical miles southwest of Goa on Friday. The vessel, en route from Mundra to Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been engulfed in flames with explosions reported on board.

According to latest updates, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship has reached the site and initiated firefighting operations despite challenging sea conditions and bad weather.

Watch the video here:

#IndianCoastGuard is firefighting a major fire on a cargo vessel about 102 nautical miles southwest of #Goa, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uhdpraRm8r — News IADN (@NewsIADN) July 19, 2024

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but preliminary reports indicate that multiple explosions have exacerbated the situation, posing a severe threat to the vessel and its crew.

The vessel is reported to be transporting International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) cargo, with explosions occurring in the ship's forward section.

As per reports, the ICG ship reassured the panicked crew of their safety. In addition to this, two more ICG ships were dispatched from Goa to support the firefighting efforts.

Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing, though the extent of the damage remains unclear.