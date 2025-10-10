 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tobacco Factory In Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam District; Dramatic Video Surface
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tobacco Factory In Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam District (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Prakasam: A massive fire broke out at a tobacco company in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Friday morning. The Bellam Kotayya Tobacco factory is located in Singarayakonda Mandal of the district.

Dramatic visuals of the blaze also surfaced online. Huge flames engulfed the area. After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and launched a firefighting operation to douse the blaze.

Visuals From The Spot:

Senior officials also rushed to the place where the fire broke out. There are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. According to Telugu Scribe, so far, the estimated loss due to the inferno is Rs 300 crore. However, there is no official statement in this regard.

The reason for the blaze is reported to be a short circuit.

More details are still awaited.

