Massive Fire At Clothing Store In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Claims 7 Lives

Seven people died due to suffocation in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly known as Aurangabad, after a massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area.

According to reports, three women, two men, and two children died due to suffocation.

News agency ANI quoted Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, saying, "At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The fire did not reach the second floor, but after a preliminary investigation, we believe seven people died due to suffocation... The reason behind the fire is not yet clear. Further investigation is underway..."

Shortly after being informed about the fire, firefighters quickly arrived at the location and brought the situation under control.

The deceased bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination.

According to media reports, a total of 16 people were present in the building where the shop was located when the fire broke out. Seven people were on the first floor, seven people were on the second floor, and two people were on the third floor. The individuals who died were on the second floor.

The visuals of this incident depict a terrifying scene. All the goods present in the shop have completely turned to ashes. Some parts of the scooters parked outside the shop have also melted due to the heat of the fire.