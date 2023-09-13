Martyrdom Of Brave Indian Soldier & Army Dog Kent Avenged By Security Forces: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down In Rajouri Encounter

An encounter between terrorists and security forces has been going on since Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Unfortunately, in exchange of fire, an army personnel Rifleman Ravi Kumar as well as an Army dog named Kent were killed.

Kent, a six-year-old canine member of the Indian Army, tragically lost its life while shielding a soldier during the confrontation. Kent, who was leading a group of soldiers, found itself in the midst of intense gunfire as the encounter unfolded between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

A wreath laying ceremony was held in Rajouri on Wednesday to pay tribute to Rifleman Ravi Kumar who lost his life.

#WATCH | J&K | Wreath laying ceremony being held in Rajouri to pay tribute to Rifleman Ravi Kumar who lost his life in an encounter in Rajouri yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AGg1MLPRAR — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, in a mark of respect for Kent, the Indian Army conducted its last rites. Emotional troops were seen touching feet of the deceased dog, who laid his life to save its handler.

#IndianArmy the last rites of Dog Kent ..see the respect. Troops touching the feet of the Dog who died saving it's handler during an encounter with terrorists.. @thetribunechd @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @Whiteknight_IA pic.twitter.com/IEi1f4ciul — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) September 13, 2023

Kent was a female labrador breed dog of the 21st Army Dog Unit.

REST IN POWER!



Brave Indian Army Dog Dies Fighting Pakistani Terror!sts, Saves Life Of Her Handler



(Kent, was a female from the 21 Army Dog Unit)



THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE CHAMP - OM SHANTI#kent #JammuAndKashmir #army pic.twitter.com/4eNdlUDlbq — Tarun Agarwal- Anti-Cruelty Officer (@Pfa_AntiCruelty) September 13, 2023

Indian Army personnel pay last respects to Indian Army dog Kent, a six-year-old female labrador of the 21 Army Dog Unit.



The canine soldier laid down her life while shielding its handler during the Rajouri encounter operation in J&K. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on… pic.twitter.com/LGzrrGCI49 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 13, 2023

Security forces avenge deaths of soldier, Kent

Avenging the death of the brave soldier Rifleman Ravi Kumar and dog Kent, security forces gunned own two terrorists in the same encounter, reports said Wednesday.

During the search operation in Narla village, a firefight ensued between terrorists and military personnel, said Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police in the Jammu Zone.

According to the army, a joint operation aimed at monitoring and tracking the movements of two terrorists commenced on September 7, 2023, involving the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On September 12, 2023, the military successfully cordoned off the terrorists, leading to a fierce firefight. During the night of the same day, one terrorist was eliminated. Despite adverse weather conditions and challenging terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13, after intense exchanges of gunfire throughout the night, as stated by the army in an official announcement.

It's worth noting that Rajouri and Poonch, which were considered free from militancy a few years ago, have recently witnessed increased terrorist activity and have been on high alert in the past few months.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)