Maratha Quota Protest At Azad Maidan: Mumbai Police Issues Warning, Says 'Protesters Taking Law in Their Hands Will Face Legal Action'

While Maratha Quota protest march headed by Manoj Jarange Patil is entering Navi Mumbai today, the Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Police is actively monitoring the Maratha March led by Manoj Jarange Patil, with Azad Maidan Police issuing a notice to Jarange Patil.

Scheduled for Friday, Jarange Patil's Morcha has prompted police notices to Mumbai workers involved, citing potential law and order issues due to the expected large turnout. The police warned that individuals participating, organizing, or financially supporting the march must participate in a peaceful manner and incase if someone even remotely tries to break law & order, the person will be held accountable will face legal action.

Patil's roadshow from Panvel will travel from Kharghar, Belapur and Nerul to Vashi. Meanwhile, With protest march entering Navi Mumbai today, the Navi Mumbai, Police Commissioner on Thursday issued a notification regarding route diversions and restriction in Navi Mumbai jurisdiction. Patil's roadshow from Panvel will travel from Kharghar, Belapur and Nerul to Vashi.

The sea of Maratha community people are flocking towards Mumbai to press their demand of reservations. After addressing rally at Lonawala, Maratha quota leader Jarange Patil with mammoth crowd will reach to Navi Mumbai by this evening where they will stay at different locations. pic.twitter.com/APIphgZWUB — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) January 25, 2024

Heading to Pune, police have requested the protestors changed their route from Pune-Mumbai Expressway to Old Pune Highway. On Friday the Marathas will enter Mumbai city from different entry points on Republic Day. The Eknath Shinde led state government has urged to call off their protest march and assured a positive outcome on their demand for quota

Heavy security was deployed at both entry and exit points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala.

Revival of agitation in August

Jarange-Patil revived the Maratha quota agitation, going on hunger strike on August 29 this year at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. At that time he just had a few supporters backing him. The police had lathi-charged the protesters on September 1, which left some people injured. After the impactful projest, Jarange-Patil gained prominence and he overnight became a prominent Maratha face in the state. His fast had then continued for 17 days.