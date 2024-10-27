 Mann Ki Baat's 115th Episode: PM Modi Warns Of 'Digital Arrest', Urges People To Stay Vigilant
IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the issue of "digital arrest" in the 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', labelling it as a fraudulent activity. He urged people to remain vigilant and safe.

The Prime Minister emphasised that those involved in the crime are enemies of society. "...There is no system like digital arrest in the law, this is just fraud, deceit, lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of the society...," the PM cautioned.

article-image

PM Modi On Growing Cases & Concerns About Techno-Crime

Addressing the growing cases and concerns about techno-crime, PM Modi informed listeners that various investigative agencies were collaborating with state governments to combat these fraudulent schemes.

He said to enhance coordination among these agencies, the National Cyber Coordination Centre has been established. "This initiative aims to strengthen efforts against cybercrime and protect citizens from such scams, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring public safety in the digital realm," said the PM.

"Beware of Digital Arrest frauds...No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for enquiries...The fraudsters of digital arrest phone calls, at times, impersonate police, CBI, and Narcotics; and at times RBI... using such various labels, they converse as fake officers with a lot of confidence. Many listeners of '#MannKiBaat' have wished that we must discuss that. Let me tell you, how these fraud gangs work. What is this dangerous game? It is very important for you to understand this and it is equally important for others to understand it as well," said the PM.

article-image

During the radio talk, PM Modi played a video to make people understand the gravity of the crime.

While making the audience understand the modus operandi, PM Modi said, "The First Move... They collect all of your personal information... “You went to Goa last month, didn’t you? Your daughter studies in Delhi, right”? They collect so much information about you that you will be surprised."

"The second move - create an atmosphere of fear... Uniform, government office set-up, legal sections... they will scare you so much on the phone... In the midst of the conversation, you will not be able to even think. And then their third move begins - the time pressure. “You have to decide now or else you will be arrested” - these people create so much psychological pressure on the victim that one gets scared. People from every class and age group fall victim to Digital Arrest. People have lost lakhs of rupees earned through their hard work, out of sheer fear. Whenever you receive such a call, don’t be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency ever inquires like this through a phone call or a video call," the PM said.

article-image

3 Steps To Digital Security

PM Modi enumerated the three steps to Digital Security. These three steps are -- 'Stop – Think – Take Action.

"As soon as you get a call, stop... don't panic, stay calm, don't take any hasty steps, don't give away your personal information to anyone; if possible take a screenshot and record it for sure. After this comes the second step. The first step was ‘stop’ and the second step was 'think'. No government agency threatens you on the phone like this, neither inquires nor demands money on a video call like this. If you feel scared, then know that something is wrong. The first step, the second step and now I spell out the third step. In the first step, I said - ‘Stop’... in the second step I said - 'Think', and the third step tells you - 'Take action'."

He also mentioned the national cyber helpline 1930, or to report on cybercrime.gov.in, or inform family and police, and preserve evidence.

"Stop, then think, and then take action, these three steps will become the protector of your digital security," said the PM.

article-image

The PM said that thousands of such fraudulent video-calling IDs have been blocked by the agencies. Lakhs of SIM cards, mobile phones and bank accounts have also been blocked.

"Agencies are doing their job, but for protection from scams in the name of digital arrest, it is very important that everyone is aware, every citizen is aware. Those who are victims of this kind of cyber fraud should let as many people as possible know about it. You can use #SafeDigitalIndia for awareness," the PM said.

PM Modi also urged schools and colleges to involve students in the campaign against cyber scams. "We can fight this challenge only with the collective efforts in society," he said.

