'Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna': Arvind Kejriwal extends support to AAP leader over CBI raids

Reiterating his support for Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister reformed government schools which other parties could not do in 70 years.

Kejriwal while interacting with media in poll bound Gujarat said that the entire country's education system should be handed over to Sidodia. Kejriwal's statement comes at a time after CBI had raided the residence of Sisodia as a probe is underway into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government.

The agency has filed a FIR against 13 people and two companies in connection with the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy.

This is Arvind Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat as assembly elections are slated to be held by the end of this year.

During a rally today, the AAP chief said, "Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna and entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him."

Besides, he also promised freeand& best health treatment to all Gujaratis. "Like Mohalla clinics, health clinics will be opened in cities and villages. We'll improve govt hospitals & new government hospitals will be opened if needed," Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Manis Sisodia, who is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by CBI, claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party. Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".

"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut.

"My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he said in a tweet in Hindi.