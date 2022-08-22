Manish Sisodia: Got BJP offer to leave AAP, join them and cases will go away

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Photo: ANI

Facing the heat in the excise policy "corruption" case, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said BJP's has contacted him- in a tweet he said, "BJP's message has come to him break 'AAP' and join BJP, will get all CBI ED cases closed."

This has come after CBI raids in the Excise Duty Scam, and there is a threat that he will be arrested. However, his reply to BJP was that he will not bow down to BJP.

"My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do." He replied to BJP with a tweet.

The BJP and AAP have been attacking each other with a flurry of press conferences and tweets after the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the Centre, saying it is "fighting with the entire country" instead of working with state governments to address issues of unemployment and inflation.

The AAP had on Saturday claimed that the CBI raids were being carried out as the BJP feared Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Modi.

Kejriwal said every morning, the Centre starts "the game of CBI-ED".

"At a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI raids on Friday came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect on November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

(With inputs from PTI)