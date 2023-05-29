Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit, will work to 'end ethnic crisis'

Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur today, on May 29, in order to address the ongoing crisis. The information was provided by Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, during a press conference held in the evening on Thursday.

Voilence has hindered development: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah would stay for three days and would work to end the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all the people. We will talk with people at different places and listen to their views and opinions," Rai told reporters.

The minister emphasised that the recent unrest has hindered development, while highlighting the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed over the past nine years with minimal blockades and strikes.

The minister provided assurance that all problems and concerns would be resolved through peaceful means, urging people to trust the government and renounce any forms of violence.

Both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion: Amit Shah

Shah on Thursday made an appeal to the people of Manipur to uphold peace and assured them that justice would be guaranteed for all segments of society.

While inaugurating the foundation stone of the tenth campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Changsari, Kamrup district, Assam, the Home Minister announced his plans to travel to Manipur in order to assist in resolving disputes.

"I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Manipur violence so far

Following the organisation of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts of Manipur on May 3, clashes erupted as a response to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The outbreak of violence in Manipur was preceded by existing tension caused by the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had already sparked a series of smaller protests.

Manipur's population consists of approximately 53% Meiteis, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, while the remaining 40% is comprised of tribal communities, namely Nagas and Kukis, residing in the hill districts.

Tragically, the ethnic clashes resulted in over 70 casualties, necessitating the deployment of around 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state.