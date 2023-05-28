Manipur Violence: '40 terrorists' shot down, says CM N Biren Singh; encounter still on

Manipur CM N Biren Singh |

In various strife-ridden regions of Manipur on Saturday, the Commandos of the Manipur Police have been actively confronting insurgents for a continuous period of more than eight hours.

During a press briefing today, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed reporters that they have received reports of the successful neutralisation of "40 terrorists," saying that they have been shot down.

Terrorists using assault rifles and snipers against civilians: CM

"The terrorists have been using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles and sniper guns against civilians. They came to many villages to burn down homes. We have started taking very strong action against them with the help of the army and other security forces. We have got reports some 40 terrorists have been shot dead," Singh told reporters.

"The terrorists have been shooting at unarmed civilians," the CM said, adding that the conflict involves armed terrorists aiming to destabilise Manipur, while the state government, with the assistance of the central government, is actively engaged in countering their efforts.

According to sources, a simultaneous attack by insurgents occurred today at 2 am in five areas in and around the Imphal valley. These areas include Sekmai, Sugnu, Kumbi, Phayeng, and Serou. There are ongoing reports of gunfights in additional locations, with unclaimed bodies scattered on the streets.

Sources have mentioned that the gunfight in Sekmai has concluded, although further details have not been provided.

Several injured in gunfight in Phayeng

Medical professionals at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the state capital, Imphal, have informed NDTV via phone that they have received ten injured individuals from the gunfight in Phayeng.

Tragically, Khumanthem Kennedy, a 27-year-old farmer from Chandonpokpi in Bishenpur, lost his life after sustaining multiple bullet wounds. Sources have revealed that his body is being transported to RIMS, and there are concerns about additional casualties. Kennedy leaves behind his wife and infant son.

The Chief Minister expressed strong condemnation regarding the recent surge in targeted attacks on civilians in the outskirts of Imphal valley over the past two days, emphasising that these acts appeared to be well-planned. The timing of these attacks is particularly disheartening, as Minister of State Nityanand Rai is currently in Manipur on a peace mission.

More than 25 Kuki insurgent groups have willingly entered into a tripartite "suspension of operations" (SoO) agreement with the central government and the state government. As per the SoO guidelines, the insurgents are required to stay confined within government-designated camps, with their weapons securely locked and subjected to regular monitoring.

Tomorrow, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur, during which he intends to appeal to both the Meiteis and the Kukis to maintain peace, tranquility, and actively contribute to restoring normalcy.

No internet in Manipur since 25 days

Additionally, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the state yesterday for a two-day visit, specifically to assess and evaluate the prevailing security situation.

Since the commencement of clashes on May 3rd, the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis residing in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe settled in the hills, has resulted in the loss of more than 70 lives. This violence stems from the Meiteis' insistence on being included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

For a duration exceeding 25 days, Manipur has been deprived of internet connectivity.