Manipur Violence: Amid ethnic clashes, 12-year-old student of Kuki and Meitei origin runs 15 km to save his life

Imphal: Violent clashes between the 'Kuki' and the 'Meitei' groups in the Manipur has resulted in the widespread damages across the state.

Violent clashes broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur were so appalling that people had locked themselves in the houses. Furious mobs and rioters were creating ruckus in the streets of Manipur.

Amid all this chaos, a 12-years student was trapped in the hostel, separated from his parents.

The brave student who was stuck alone at a hostel acted courageously and managed to escape from the mob.

With a pair of boxing gloves in his hand, the brave child saved his life by running continuously for 15 kilometers till he reached the Army camp at Mantripukhri in the Western side of Imphal.

According to the NBT report, The child on his escape said, 'I don't know how far I ran. It was during day that I was running for my life. I reached the camp and was with my parents in my village on 9th May."

The Interesting fact is that his mother is Kuki and father, a Meitei farmer. Although the violence in the state is between Kuki and Meitei communities.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army has shared a video of the Student, L Mangmingh glorifying his courageous move.

The Tweet by the Corps of the Army says that the 12 year old was Reunited with his family.

The Tweets also has the video clip of the student doing boxing practice session at the Army camp.

Watch the video here

#WeCare

Master L Mangmingh. Age- 12yrs. Proud son of Kuki Mother & Meitei Father- Testimony to peaceful coexistence of all communities in #Manipur. Made a daring 15km run to one of our camps. Reunited with his mother yesterday.#ManipurRescue @adgpi @easterncomd pic.twitter.com/sOEBRwGr3N — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 10, 2023

The kid being stuck at the hostel alone for four days got upset and at last decided to leave the premises with heroism.

As per the latest reports from the violence, a commando was killed and five others sustained injuries in a shootout between security forces and suspected Kuki militants in Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district early Thursday.