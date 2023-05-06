Manipur violence: 4 killed in Churachandpur, tax dept staff killed in Imphal amid ongoing tensions |

Four people were shot dead in the town of Churachandpur, Manipur, as security forces attempted to evacuate Meiteis, a community targeted by clashes with the Kuki tribe. The shooting occurred when tribals allegedly attempted to intervene in the evacuation. The unrest in the town reportedly began around 7 pm on Friday, and the situation is ongoing.

Clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe have been occurring for several days in Manipur. While the Kukis have been at the receiving end of violence in the state capital, Imphal, the Meiteis have been targeted in areas dominated by hill tribes.

Assam Rifles official confirms four deaths

An Assam Rifles official in Imphal confirmed that a gathering of “80-200” people had taken place and that four people died in the firing. The evacuation of people from different parts of the state is ongoing, and blockading of roads continues to be common in different parts of Manipur.

Tax assistant killed in Imphal

The Indian Revenue Service Association has confirmed that a tax assistant, identified as Letminthang Haokip, was killed in Imphal. “No cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty,” they tweeted.

Security personnel ordered to ensure safety of Manipuri personnel

The DIG (ops) of CRPF has issued an internal communication to his force ordering them to ensure the safety of CRPF personnel on leave from Manipur. In case they feel unsafe or insecure, they should report immediately at the nearest CRPF, BSF, or SF location, along with their family members.

CRPF constable shot dead

The day before the incident in Churachandpur, a CRPF constable, Chonkholen Haokip, was shot dead when he attempted to stop men setting a village on fire.