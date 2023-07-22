Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces |

West Bengal: In a distrubing video that surfaced from West Bengal, two women were striped naked and assaulted in broad daylight by a mob; giving the horrors of the video from Manipur where two Kuki women were paraded naked which went viral few day ago. The incident reportedly took place in the Pakuahat area of Malda district. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

