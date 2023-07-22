 Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces

The incident reportedly took place in the Pakuahat area of Malda district. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces |

West Bengal: In a distrubing video that surfaced from West Bengal, two women were striped naked and assaulted in broad daylight by a mob; giving the horrors of the video from Manipur where two Kuki women were paraded naked which went viral few day ago. The incident reportedly took place in the Pakuahat area of Malda district. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing...

Manipur Sexual Assault Re-Run: 2 Women Stripped Naked, Assaulted By Mob in Bengal Market; Disturbing...

Delhi HC Orders Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal & 2 Others To Pay ₹2 Crore Damages For Defaming Army Officer...

Delhi HC Orders Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal & 2 Others To Pay ₹2 Crore Damages For Defaming Army Officer...

WATCH: Rajasthani Dancer Balances 3 Cylinders On His Head In Trending Instagram Reel

WATCH: Rajasthani Dancer Balances 3 Cylinders On His Head In Trending Instagram Reel

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Continues To Stay Above Danger Mark

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Fifth Arrest Made In 3 Days; Cops Nabs 19-Year-Old Accused

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Fifth Arrest Made In 3 Days; Cops Nabs 19-Year-Old Accused