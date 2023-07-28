Manipur Issue: Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Dhankhar-O’Brien Spat

TMC leader Derek O'Brien | Twitter

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday abruptly adjourned the House for the day after a spat with Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien. Dhankar's move came after O'Brien pressed for discussion on the Manipur situation.

O'Brien interrupted Dhankhar by thumping the desk to make a point about non-admission of notices given by opposition members under Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation. The Rajya Sabha chairman then adjourned the proceedings. As many as 47 MPs from parties, including the Congress, Left parties, TMC, SP, AAP, NCP and DMK, had given notices on Friday under the rule that calls for suspension of the listed business and taking up the issue being raised.

O'Brien's 'theatrics' seemingly anger Dhankar

A visibly perturbed Dhankhar termed O'Brien's behaviour “theatrics” and said it would not be tolerated. “We can't suffer this,” he said and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The House had met only for 27 minutes during which Dhankhar read out the names of the 47 MPs who had given notices under Rule 267.

Similar notices had been given since the start of monsoon session on July 20. Fifty such notices were given on July 25.

Back and forth between Dhankar, O'Brien

Dhankhar said he has already agreed to a short duration discussion on the issue and asked members to rise above partisan interests and agree to discuss the matter under that rule. “We in this House are to exemplify our actions that are nationally acclaimed, that inspire and motivate people at large. Having this scenario everyday with the same situation does not evoke the kind of respect to which otherwise we should be entitled,” he said.

Dhankhar went on to list the importance of Question Hour, where MPs put questions to the government. “Question Hour is the heart of parliamentary working,” he said.

At this point, O'Brien said, “We are aware of this” and sought to press for the motion that opposition parties have been seeking to move since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament last week.

“I know, sir, you are aware of this. You don’t have to state. Just lend your ears,” Dhankhar said.

However, the TMC leader was not in a mood to relent.

“Mr Derek O'Brien, it has become your habit to engage in theatrics. Every time you rise, you think it is your prerogative. The minimum thing which you can exemplify is to show respect to the chair,” he said.

House to meet on July 31

The TMC leader objected to his actions being termed theatrics. “I am on the rule,” he said, thumping his desk. This appeared to infuriate Dhankhar. “Don't thump the table,” he said. “We will not tolerate this. I am sorry,” he said.

As O'Brien continued to make his point, the chairman adjourned the proceedings for the day. “We can't suffer this,” he said before leaving the House.

The House will now meet on Monday, July 31.