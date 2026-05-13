 Manipur: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Militant Ambush In Kangpokpi District
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Militant Ambush In Kangpokpi District

Manipur: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Militant Ambush In Kangpokpi District

Three people, including Reverend V Sitlhour, former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, were allegedly killed in a suspected militant ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday. Several others were injured when members of the Thadou Baptist Association, returning from Churachandpur in two vehicles, were attacked between Kotzim and Kotlen villages.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Manipur: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Militant Ambush In Kangpokpi District | Representational Image

Imphal: Three persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened between Kotzim and Kotlen villages when members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were returning from Churachandpur, they said.

Read Also
'I Am Not Joining BJP': Riju Dutta Shares Old WhatsApp Chats Checking On Shehzad Poonawalla's Mother...
article-image
Read Also
Prateek Yadav's Post-Mortem Report Reveals Blood Clot, Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Death
article-image

Among those killed was Reverend V Sitlhour, a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, they said.

The victims were travelling in two vehicles, police said, adding that they were gathering more details about the attack.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on