Prateek Yadav's Post-Mortem Report Reveals Blood Clot, Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Death

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Lucknow: The post-mortem report of Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, has revealed that a blood clot travelled from the lower part of his body to the upper region, leading to severe complications in the lungs and arteries. The condition eventually triggered a cardiac arrest, causing his death, reported ABP News citing doctors.

The report has stated that the provisional cause of death was recorded as “cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism.”

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What is Pulmonary Thromboembolism?

Pulmonary thromboembolism is a serious medical condition caused by blood clots blocking arteries in the lungs, which can severely affect breathing and blood circulation.

Officials said more details are expected to be revealed after the viscera report is completed. The final medical opinion will depend on the findings of the forensic examination.

The 38-year-old died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after his health suddenly deteriorated at his house.

The report also stated that all injuries found on the body were “antemortem,” which means they occurred before death. Reportedly, Prateek Yadav’s last rites will be performed on Thursday at Pipra Ghat in Lucknow.

Civil Hospital CMS Dr D. C. Pandey said that when Prateek was brought to the hospital, his pulse had completely dropped and his heart had stopped functioning. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, according to Times of India report.