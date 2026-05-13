 'Mujhe Pata Tha Unka Ilaaj Maybe Chal Raha Tha Kuch Dino Se': Ravi Kishan On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav's Death - Watch Video
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HomeEntertainment'Mujhe Pata Tha Unka Ilaaj Maybe Chal Raha Tha Kuch Dino Se': Ravi Kishan On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav's Death - Watch Video

'Mujhe Pata Tha Unka Ilaaj Maybe Chal Raha Tha Kuch Dino Se': Ravi Kishan On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav's Death - Watch Video

Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav passed away on Wednesday morning, and while talking about his demise, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan said, "I knew him very well; he had a very gentle and polite personality. He kept himself away from politics. Sadly, he died at the age of 38."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
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Ravi Kishan On Prateek Yadav's Demise | Instagram

On Wednesday, we got the sad news that Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow. Reportedly, he was found unresponsive at his house on Wednesday morning, and he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in the city, where he was declared dead. Many politicians have reacted to Prateek's death, and even actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan spoke about it.

While talking to ANI, Kishan said, "Very sad! He was a health freak; he had a gym business. He was also in the construction business. I knew him very well; he had a very gentle and polite personality. He kept himself away from politics. Sadly, he died at the age of 38."

"I knew that maybe his treatment had been going on for the past few days. But this is very shocking and sad. He has two daughters. As soon as I woke up and came to know about it, I felt very sad. It is a difficult phase for his wife and kids," he added.

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Prateek is survived by his wife, Aparna, and two daughters. Aparna is a politician and is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourns demise of Prateek Yadav

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, took to X to mourn Prateek's death. He tweeted, "The sudden demise of Mr. Prateek Yadav, son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and 'Padma Vibhushan', and husband of Mrs. Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is deeply saddening. Humble condolences."

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The CM further wrote, "My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!"

The exact reason for Prateek's death has not yet been officially confirmed.

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