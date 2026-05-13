'Mujhe Pata Tha Unka Ilaaj Maybe Chal Raha Tha Kuch Dino Se': Ravi Kishan On Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son Prateek Yadav's Death - Watch Video

Ravi Kishan On Prateek Yadav's Demise | Instagram

On Wednesday, we got the sad news that Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow. Reportedly, he was found unresponsive at his house on Wednesday morning, and he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in the city, where he was declared dead. Many politicians have reacted to Prateek's death, and even actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan spoke about it.

While talking to ANI, Kishan said, "Very sad! He was a health freak; he had a gym business. He was also in the construction business. I knew him very well; he had a very gentle and polite personality. He kept himself away from politics. Sadly, he died at the age of 38."

#WATCH | Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "This is a very tragic incident... He was a very gentle and civilised person... Dying at the age of 39 is a very… pic.twitter.com/jWHSrEkz4K — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

"I knew that maybe his treatment had been going on for the past few days. But this is very shocking and sad. He has two daughters. As soon as I woke up and came to know about it, I felt very sad. It is a difficult phase for his wife and kids," he added.

Prateek is survived by his wife, Aparna, and two daughters. Aparna is a politician and is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourns demise of Prateek Yadav

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, took to X to mourn Prateek's death. He tweeted, "The sudden demise of Mr. Prateek Yadav, son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and 'Padma Vibhushan', and husband of Mrs. Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is deeply saddening. Humble condolences."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, 'पद्म विभूषण', स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती अपर्णा यादव जी के पति श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का आकस्मिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2026

The CM further wrote, "My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!"

The exact reason for Prateek's death has not yet been officially confirmed.