Prateek Yadav, Younger Son Of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dies At 38 In Lucknow | Video | X

Lucknow: The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and step brother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday, sources said.

Prateek Yadav, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital, the sources said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women Commission.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)