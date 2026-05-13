'I Am Not Joining BJP': Riju Dutta Shares Old WhatsApp Chats Checking On Shehzad Poonawalla's Mother After Accident; BJP Leader Responds

A fresh political face-off erupted on social media after suspended All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Riju Dutta shared screenshots of his old WhatsApp conversations with BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, triggering a sharp back-and-forth between the two leaders online.

The viral exchange revolves around personal messages sent during a medical emergency involving Shehzad’s mother in February 2026, and has now snowballed into a political slugfest involving allegations against TMC, IPAC and senior Bengal leaders.

Riju Dutta Shares Old WhatsApp Chats

Riju Dutta posted screenshots of WhatsApp messages exchanged on February 4, 2026, when Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother reportedly met with a serious accident and had to undergo surgery.

In the screenshots, Shehzad informed Dutta about the medical emergency, writing “Surgery needed” “Keep her in prayers Pl”

Dutta responded with supportive messages, expressing concern and assuring prayers for a speedy recovery.

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One of his replies read:

“Dear Shehzad, I just saw on Twitter... really shocked! I am praying for Mum... Plz stay strong Bro... Everything will be alright.”

In another message, Dutta added, “All will be well... Mum will be absolutely fine after surgery... God is with her... don’t worry.”

‘That’s Courtesy’: Dutta Defends Himself

Sharing the screenshots publicly, Riju Dutta said that despite political rivalry, he had always maintained personal courtesy toward Shehzad Poonawalla.

Dutta wrote that at the time, he was serving as TMC’s national spokesperson while regularly debating against BJP representatives on national television.

“Personally never had any issues against you nor did I ever bad-mouth you outside a debate,” he wrote, adding, “That’s Courtesy!”

Dutta further questioned why Shehzad was now “targeting” and “trolling” him publicly.

‘I Am Not Joining BJP’: Riju Dutta

Dutta clarified that he had neither received any offer from the BJP nor approached the party seeking entry.

He stated “Neither anyone from Central or Bengal BJP has offered me anything... nor have I appealed to join the BJP.”

However, he acknowledged reaching out to BJP leaders for protection of his family and livelihood, claiming the party helped him during a difficult phase.

Dutta also announced that he would stay away from active politics for at least six months to focus on family and personal reflection.

Shehzad Poonawalla Fires Back

Soon after the post went viral, Shehzad Poonawalla responded sharply while acknowledging Dutta’s personal support during his mother’s surgery.

“Nobody denies your act of courtesy,” Shehzad wrote.

However, he then challenged Dutta to release alleged screenshots involving IPAC instructions.

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The BJP spokesperson accused Dutta of previously targeting BJP leaders and Hindu communities online and demanded evidence of any alleged coordination involving TMC and political consulting group IPAC.

Shehzad wrote, “Kindly share the screenshot where IPAC instructed you to call Amit Malviya a rapist, abuse Suvendu Adhikari ji, BJP karyakartas and Hindus.”

He further claimed such screenshots could expose a larger nexus involving senior TMC leaders.

The public exchange between the two leaders quickly gained traction on X, with users divided over the controversy.