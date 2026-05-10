‘I Spoke As TMC Spokesperson’: Suspended TMC Leader Riju Dutta Apologises To IPS Officer Ajay Pal Sharma - VIDEO

Suspended Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta on Sunday issued a video statement apologising to IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma over remarks made in a viral video, while asserting that the clip had been created in his official capacity as a party spokesperson.

Dutta said the video on Ajay Pal Sharma was recorded from the Trinamool Congress headquarters while he was functioning as the party’s national spokesperson and following the party line. He added that the clip had also been released through the TMC’s official social media handles.

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“This was not a personal comment,” Dutta said in the statement, claiming he had now been suspended by the party “for speaking the truth.”

Referring to the backlash following the viral clip, Dutta said the “entire anger of the BJP” was now directed at him personally. Acting on the advice of senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh and his legal advisors, he issued an unconditional apology to the IPS officer.

“I am now an ordinary person who hopes to live peacefully with my family and continue my livelihood. I hope this matter ends permanently now,” he said.

The statement comes days after the TMC suspended Dutta over alleged indiscipline and remarks against the party leadership.

Meanwhile, reacting to Dutta’s recent praise of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya suggested that the suspended TMC leader may be eyeing a future in the BJP.

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“Suvendu Adhikari is a natural leader. He defeated Mamata Banerjee twice. And he will praise him more because he also wants to join the BJP in the future,” Bhattacharya said.

Claiming that many TMC leaders were waiting to switch sides, the BJP leader said the party was currently not accepting anyone from the ruling party in West Bengal.

“A lot of phone calls are coming, and there is a huge queue. But we have a filter system. BJP is ‘Ma Ganga’, but people are stationed at the ghats deciding who can take a dip. Right now, the door is shut for any TMC leader,” he remarked.