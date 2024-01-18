Manipur: 2 Commandos Shot Dead, 2 Injured In Fresh Attack By Militants In Moreh

Representational image | File

Two Manipur Police commandos were shot dead when a group of armed militants attacked a column of security personnel at Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday morning. Two other commandos were injured in the attack and are hospitalised. Both were from the 6th Manipur Rifles.

A senior official of Manipur police said a group of armed militants attacked the security forces, which had launched a search operation in Moreh. "There was heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the suspected militants in three different locations at Moreh," the official said. Later, it was revealed that the militants had fired Rocket-Propelled Grenade shells at the security forces.

A curfew has been imposed in Tengnoupal since Tuesday afternoon

Apprehending fresh violence, the district administration imposed a curfew in the Tengnoupal district from Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Manipur Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking for helicopters for medical emergencies and to airlift troops and weaponry to the area. Singh demanded that helicopters be sent to Imphal for at least seven days.

"Given the prevalent situation, the situation may deteriorate further in Moreh; a medical emergency may arise at any time," the officer wrote. "The Police Department has also informed that there is also need for airlifting of security personnel, ammunition, etc to Moreh."

ITLF alleged around 11 houses & 2 schools were burnt by Manipur commando

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has alleged that at least 11 residential houses and two schools were burnt by Manipur commando in Moreh on Wednesday. "The relentless, unjustifiable violence perpetrated by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh by unleashing his private militia is nothing short of abhorrent," he said. "This is a full-blown war unleashed by the chief minister against Indian citizens, with the end goal of annihilation and then annexation of Kuki-Zo tribal ancestral lands," he said.