Mangaluru cooker blast accused had links with global terrorist organisation; Was on the run in cases under UAPA

Mangaluru Cooker Blast: Police find Sharik's picture posing with bomb |

Mangaluru: Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar Monday said that the accused Sharik in the Mangaluru auto-rickshaw explosion case, has been earlier involved in cases under UAPA and was on the run.

The top cop further said that the accused had links with a terrorist organisation which is having a global presence.

"We can say that the accused acts have been inspired and influenced by some terrorist organisation which is having a global presence. So, it is due to that," the Karnataka ADGP said.

"A passenger was carrying a bag that had a cooker bomb. It exploded, causing burn injuries to the passenger and driver of the auto. The identity of the auto driver as Purshottam Pujari and the passenger as Sharik has been confirmed," Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said addressing a media gathering after he displayed all the material recovered from the residence of the accused.

Shariq is already an accused in three cases

"He is already an accused in three cases, two in Mangaluru city and one in Shivamogga. He was booked under UAPA (The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act) 2008) in two cases and was 'wanted' in the third one. He was on the run for a long time," the ADGP added.

He also reiterated that the accused was carrying a fake aadhar card in the name of a "public servant".

The police raided the Mysore premises of Sharik

Following the investigation, the police raided the Mysore premises of Sharik in Lok Nayak Nagar. They recovered a number of explosive materials including sulphur, phosphorus, matchboxes, nuts and bolts and circuits.

"We have come to know the sources of it because some of them were bought online and others offline, so we are working on it," the ADGP added mentioning that two other accused persons are absconding, as of now, who have been handling the case with Sharik.

He further added that Sharik is in touch with three other persons whose identity is yet to be identified and for that, police have formed a total of five teams to probe the matter and nab the network.