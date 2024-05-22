 'This Is Called Shekhchilli': Maneka Gandhi On Rahul Gandhi's 'Khatakhat-Khatakhat ₹ 1 Lakh In Accounts' Remark
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Photo by ANI

Former Union Minister and BJP candidate for Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, Maneka Gandhi, called the Congress party's key poll promise, in which the party announced it would give Rs 1 lakh per annum to the women of the country if elected to power, a "Shekhchilli."

The term "Shekhchilli" has a similar meaning to "quixotic." The word refers to a person who has intentions or ideas that are admirable but not practical.

The senior BJP leader used the term during a conversation with a reporter from ABP News.

When asked about her reaction to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark during an election rally, in which he said that "Rs 1 lakh will be transferred into accounts khatakhat-khatakhat," she responded, "Where will he get the money?"

To this, the reporter said, "He (Rahul) says that he will take money from big industrialists like Ambani and Adani and distribute it among..."

"This is called Shekhchilli. We don't get involved in Shekhchilli," Maneka replied.

Maneka, vying for her 8th term as Lok Sabha MP, expressed her confidence that the BJP would form the government at the Centre after the results.

She also cleared the air about whether her son Varun Gandhi would campaign for her in Sultanpur, saying Varun would be in Sultanpur on Thursday and would campaign for her.

Varun has refrained from participating in election rallies after the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election.

She also said that Varun has a bright future in the BJP.

