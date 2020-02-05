Man kills wife for taunting him on waking up late

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangulating his wife after she taunted him in front of her sister for waking up late, police said.

The accused has been identified as Fazruddin, a resident of Ghaziabad. He had come to Delhi with his wife for her medical treatment. The couple was staying with Fazruddin's brother in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, they said.

"During investigation, it was found that one Samina was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.