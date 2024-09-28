Mamata Is A 'Liar': LoP Suvendu Adhikari Slams WB CM Over 'Trainee Police Deployment' Remark

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she said that trainee police along with training will provide security to the doctors.

Talking to the media at the state Assembly, Adhikari said that we all have seen what happened in the wee hours of August 15 when a rampage took place at the RG Kar hospital.

“Both Kolkata and state police on social media had posted a picture of a woman police officer who got injured during the rampage. That woman police officer is undergoing training. Before completion of training, she was asked to join duty. If training police personnel also does duty such incidents will happen. I have questioned the police but didn’t get any reply of why that trainee police was sent to duty,” said Adhikari.

Taking further potshots at the Chief Minister for her comment that there ‘are industries in the state’, Adhikari called Mamata ‘liar’.

Notably, on Thursday after holding meetings with American Embassy and health officials, Mamata stated that Bengal ‘there is industry in the state’ and also ‘the trainee police will provide security to the doctors along with continuing their training’.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged against Kalicharan Banerjee, OSD of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim for allegedly ‘cheating’ people in the name of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to sources close to the office of Abhishek Banerjee, “It was learnt that Kalicharan has been cheating money from people taking the party’s national secretary’s name. So, a letter is given to Shakespeare Sarani police station. We are hopeful about the probe.”

Reacting to this development, Hakim said that he would have done the ‘needful’ if he was ‘informed’.