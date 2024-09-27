West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Meetings With American Embassy And Health Officials

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Facebook

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held back-to-back meetings at the state secretariat Nabanna. Talking to the media, Mamata said that land is ready for the semiconductor plant in the state and also that she had a meeting with the American Embassy in this regard.

“Detailed discussion took place in the meeting on setting up of the plant. It will create more employment. We were in talks with America for the last three years. Then this success came. It is a big achievement for Bengal,” said the Chief Minister. Mamata also held a meeting with health officials and principals of medical colleges to take stock of the situation.

“I have earlier said that I will break the Patient’s Welfare Association. I have done that today. New team will be formed comprising the Principal, one senior and one junior doctors. I have asked about the preparedness of the ‘Raatrer Saathi’ application which will be launched for the safety of women doctors doing night shifts. I have allocated Rs. 100 crore for the security arrangements of the hospitals. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has again released waters and amid rains Bengal is sinking,” further mentioned Mamata.

Meanwhile, amid protests over the RG Kar issue, Kolkata Police on Thursday had issued a notification that no meetings and assembly will be allowed near Esplanade and few adjoining areas for the next two months. CPI (M) had moved Calcutta High Court over the issue and the hearing is scheduled on September 27.