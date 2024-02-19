Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Narendra Modi Over Aadhaar Card 'Deactivation', Announces Online Platform To Register Complaints

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi | File Image

Kolkata, February 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposing the alleged deactivation of the Aadhaar cards.

"I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal... We are all citizens of India. Every resident can avail West Bengal Government's welfare benefits, irrespective of whether they have Aadhaar cards or not," wrote Mamata on X, sharing the letter.

I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal.



The Centre's unilateral decision to deactivate Aadhaar cards without any prior investigation or consultation with the State Govt. is a sinister plot… pic.twitter.com/iXttP9Uako — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 19, 2024

WB To Set Up Aadhaar Grievance Portal:

Earlier on Monday, addressing a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister announced that an online portal "Aadhaar Grievance Portal" has been opened by the state government and those whose Aadhaar card has been deactivated can register their complaints there.

“Aadhaar Grievances Portal of Government of West Bengal will start functioning from Tuesday. Those whose cards have been deactivated, they should inform us immediately. We will take necessary action. No one should be deprived of their democratic, social, and economic rights. If needed we will issue a separate card so that nobody is deprived of any of our social welfare schemes,” said Mamata.

Mamata Warns About BJP's 'Game Plan'

Stating that mostly minorities, tribals and poor people are being affected, Mamata also urged that people should understand the alleged "game plan" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They (Centre) did not even feel the need to contact the person whose Aadhaar Cards have been invalidated. Through this, the people will be deprived of the Bank benefits. Is BJP planning to initiate NRC ahead of the elections? Is BJP planning that first they will snatch the Aadhaar Cards and later hand them CAA? These people have made their Aadhaar Cards through proper means,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

No NRC In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Stating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will not allow NRC, the Chief Minister said, “I assure this to each and everyone. We will never allow NRC in Bengal. We will not allow detention camps in Bengal. The people from the Matua community, who have been promised citizenship are now being termed as foreigners. Is this not disrespecting them? We can give blood but won’t allow any individual to leave Bengal.”

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued clarification that no Aadhar Card has been cancelled. I urge everyone not to believe any gossip or misinformation. The Chief Minister is unnecessarily trying to create panic. No one should be worried.”