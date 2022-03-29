Mamata Banerjee writes to all Opposition leaders, CMs; calls for meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her non-BJP counterparts and other opposition leaders urging them to come together and unitedly fight the saffron party.

Banerjee, who has written a letter as the Trinamool Congress chairperson, called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the BJP and commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the "government that the country deserves".

She called on all "progressive forces" to join hands to fight the "oppressive BJP regime".

"I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP," the letter dated March 27 said.

"I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force," she wrote.

"Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta," Mamata Banerjee wrote in the letter.

"We all must resist the ruling BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner."

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that people "are not getting justice" because of "biased political interferences".

"I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy. In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses," she said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:36 PM IST