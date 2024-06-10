 Mamata Banerjee Switched Off Lights & Sat In Darkness During PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Strengthens Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMamata Banerjee Switched Off Lights & Sat In Darkness During PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Strengthens Attack

Mamata Banerjee Switched Off Lights & Sat In Darkness During PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Strengthens Attack

Netizens: Mamata Baneerjee lost the assembly seat from her rival Suvendu Adhikari, yet she became chief minister from the back door

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose once again took to X (formerly known as Twitter) strengthening her criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing in-ceremony event. She said in her post, "To all those celebrating the “swearing in” of @narendramodi, a message from India’s only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial. She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so called “ceremony” for a “prime minister” who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people: Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority inspite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced . Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader."

This comes a day after Sagarika Ghose said on Sunday that she will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Taking to X, the journalist-turned-politician had said, "The opposition does not accept the "moral legitimacy" of Modi being sworn in as the prime minister."

On June 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also announced that she would boycott the ceremony. When asked if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have not received (the invitation), nor will I go."

Sagarika Gosh's post sparked series of reactions from the netizens. While some supported her statement, others posted a strong counter argument. @RigidDemocracy said, "Mamata Baneerjee lost the assembly seat from her rival Shubhendu Adhikari, yet she became chief minister from the back door. Did she switch off the light and sit in darkness on her defeat ?? Sagarika ji, get your facts clear. Modi has won 240 seats alone, just 32 less than the majority."

@AparnaShamanth said, "Plus they are forming Govt with Pre-Poll Alliance which is both ethical and legitimate in all sense!".

Read Also
Modi 3.0: NDA Govt Comes To Power As 71 Ministers Take Oath Along With PM Narendra Modi; Check Full...
article-image

@kadwasachindia said, "Switched off her lights and sat in darkness” Ideally sums up a normal day for most people in Bengal under her rule. Only difference is they don’t need to switch it off."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee Switched Off Lights & Sat In Darkness During PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: TMC MP...

Mamata Banerjee Switched Off Lights & Sat In Darkness During PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: TMC MP...

BJP Minister Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit Modi 3.0 Cabinet A Day After Being Inducted; Here's Why

BJP Minister Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit Modi 3.0 Cabinet A Day After Being Inducted; Here's Why

PM Modi Thanks Bill Gates For Congratulatory Wishes On His 3rd Term

PM Modi Thanks Bill Gates For Congratulatory Wishes On His 3rd Term

Prem Singh Tamang To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Sikkim Today For 2nd Consecutive Term

Prem Singh Tamang To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Sikkim Today For 2nd Consecutive Term

Viral Video: As Union Minister Durgadas Uikey Takes Oath, Netizens Spot 'Wild Animal' Walking In...

Viral Video: As Union Minister Durgadas Uikey Takes Oath, Netizens Spot 'Wild Animal' Walking In...