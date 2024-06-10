Mamata Banerjee Switched Off Lights & Sat In Darkness During PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Strengthens Attack

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose once again took to X (formerly known as Twitter) strengthening her criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing in-ceremony event. She said in her post, "To all those celebrating the “swearing in” of @narendramodi, a message from India’s only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial. She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so called “ceremony” for a “prime minister” who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people: Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority inspite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced . Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader."

To all those celebrating the “swearing in” of @narendramodi, a message from

India’s only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial . She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so called “ceremony” for a “prime minister” who has resoundingly lost the mandate… — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 10, 2024

This comes a day after Sagarika Ghose said on Sunday that she will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Taking to X, the journalist-turned-politician had said, "The opposition does not accept the "moral legitimacy" of Modi being sworn in as the prime minister."

On June 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also announced that she would boycott the ceremony. When asked if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have not received (the invitation), nor will I go."

#WATCH | When asked if she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I have not received (the invitation), nor will I go." pic.twitter.com/rceOxvT3ly — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

Sagarika Gosh's post sparked series of reactions from the netizens. While some supported her statement, others posted a strong counter argument. @RigidDemocracy said, "Mamata Baneerjee lost the assembly seat from her rival Shubhendu Adhikari, yet she became chief minister from the back door. Did she switch off the light and sit in darkness on her defeat ?? Sagarika ji, get your facts clear. Modi has won 240 seats alone, just 32 less than the majority."

Mamata Baneerjee lost the assembly seat from her rival Shubhendu Adhikari, yet she became chief minister from the back door.



Did she switch off the light and sit in darkness on her defeat ??



Sagarika ji, get your facts clear. Modi has won 240 seats alone, just 32 less than the… — Praveen Kumar (@RigidDemocracy) June 10, 2024

@AparnaShamanth said, "Plus they are forming Govt with Pre-Poll Alliance which is both ethical and legitimate in all sense!".

“Switched off her lights and sat in darkness”

Ideally sums up a normal day for most people in Bengal under her rule.



Only difference is they don’t need to switch it off. — KadwaSach (@kadwasachindia) June 10, 2024

@kadwasachindia said, "Switched off her lights and sat in darkness” Ideally sums up a normal day for most people in Bengal under her rule. Only difference is they don’t need to switch it off."