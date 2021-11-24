'Mamata Banerjee ranks with Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao': Subramanian Swamy praises West Bengal CM after meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday met Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. The meeting took place at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s official residence in the national capital around 3.30 pm.

This had triggered speculations of him joining the TMC. However, following the meeting, Swamy rubbished all speculations. “I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” he told reporters.

"Today, Shri @Swamy39 met with our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial," tweeted TMC.

Meanwhile, Swamy was all praises for Mamata Banerjee after the meeting. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote: "Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality."

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee inducted three new leaders into her party. Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Verma, Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar joined the TMC yesterday in Delhi.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:03 PM IST