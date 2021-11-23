From Kirti Azad to Ashok Tanwar, here's full list of leaders who joined TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned in expanding the Trinamool Congress (TMC) nationally. On Tuesday, she inducted three new leaders into her party. While joining the party, all the three leaders described the TMC supremo as the only viable alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here's a full list of leaders who joined TMC today:

1. Pavan Varma

Pavan Varma is the former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP. Verma, who served as an Indian Foreign Service Officer, had also been the national general secretary of Janata Dal (United).

TMC tweeted: "We are elated to welcome Shri @PavanK_Varma into our Trinamool Congress family. His rich political experience will help us serve the people of India and take this nation forward to even better days!"

After joining Mamata Banerjee's party, Varma said he had “no doubt that the Trinamool will become a national alternative”. “After leaving the JD(U), I thought a strong Opposition is always required. The central government should face a strong Opposition in democracy. I think Mamata Banerjee stands as a credible Opposition. So, I joined Mamata Banerjee’s party. I hope Mamata Banerjee will be at the national level in 2024," he added.

2. Kirti Azad

Cricketer-turned-politician and Congress leader Kirti Azad joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) today.

"Cricketer-turned-politician, Shri @KirtiAzaad joined our Trinamool Congress family today, in the presence of our Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc We welcome him warmly and look forward to working together in this new journey!" AITC tweeted.

After joining the TMC, Azad said that a personality like Mamata Banerjee is needed to show the country the right direction.

"It makes me happy to say that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, I will work for the development of the nation. Today, a personality like her is needed in the country who can show the country the right direction," he stated.

3. Ashok Tanwar

Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar also joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) today. Tanwar was a close aide of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. In February this year, he had launched a new political party 'Apna Bharat Morcha'.

Earlier in October 2019, he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls. He later extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress in elections.

"Today, former @INCIndia MP Shri Ashok Tanwar joined the Trinamool Congress family in the presence of @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc. As a prominent face in Haryana and an experienced politician, we are certain that together we shall ensure the welfare of all people," tweeted TMC.

After joining, Ashok Tanwar said he feels fortunate to be part of Mamata Banerjee's party. "Development done in Bengal under the able leadership of respected Mamta didi, work in public interest and her vision towards the country has inspired me to join @AITCofficial," he wrote in Hindi.

He added that only Mamata Banerjee can defeat BJP. "Today there is only one leader that can defeat BJP. Mamata Banerjee defeated them in Bengal. Like farmers made this govt bow down to their demands, I think the opposition also needs to come together and defeat BJP in 2024," he said.

Later, Mamata Banerjee said defeating BJP is her top priority. Briefing mediapersons, Banerjee said, "I want to go to Haryana. There is no difference between Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. I will go there as soon as Ashok Tanwar (who joined TMC today) invites me. The country will not prosper unless the states develop. Defeating BJP is our top priority... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa, Jai Bharat, Ram Ram!"

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:19 PM IST