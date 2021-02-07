Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM Modi's event in West Bengal today

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled programme at Haldia in Purba Medinipore district on Sunday evening, a top official at the state secretariat said.

The exact reason for this uncertainty has not been specified, but the "insult meted out to her" on January 23, when Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised at an event just before her speech, could be the cause, he said. Modi is set to inaugurate four projects in Haldia in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.