Mamata Banerjee deprived Bengal farmers of PM Kisan benefits to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda

Carrying out a scathing attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that she deprived the farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits in order to satisfy her ego.

Participating in the final round of the month-long "Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan" of the party, the BJP chief said that people of Bengal have made up their mind to bid "namaste and tata" to Banerjee and her party after the Assembly polls.

"What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare programme in the state to satisfy her ego. Now after realising that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme she has said she would implement it. The 70 lakh farmers for the last two years have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000," Nadda said.