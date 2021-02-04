West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee loses cool again, says 'BJP purposely plants people to disrupt my rallies'

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee played ‘Roti’, ‘Kapra’ and ‘Makan’ poll tactics to woo voters in North Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of the Chief Minister and TMC MP was also heard using the same poll tactics to malign the BJP.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Abhishek at a public rally to address the people from SC, ST, and OBC in the state said that the BJP is playing ‘communal’ politics and is not worried about the ‘well-being’ of the people.

“The BJP is selling the country and is also destroying the democratic fabric of Bengal by sending outsiders. The Matua community and other tribal people were present at the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but the BJP didn’t entertain them. The BJP is only concerned about votes and ahead of the election tries to connect with people,” mentioned the TMC MP of Diamond Harbour.

Incidentally, from the same rally, the CM got angry at the crowd as a few in the audience urged for more developmental works in West Bengal.

“The BJP purposely plants people to disrupt my rallies. The dates of the election will be announced in a couple of days. Now I cannot do so many things and for that if a section of people don’t want to vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress I am not bothered,” mentioned the angry Chief Minister.

Abhishek was however seen to pacify the crowd and said all the demands will be met after the Chief Minister’s speech.

Incidentally, something similar had happened at the Chief Minister’s rally in Purulia last month, where a section of people started shouting their demands as soon as Mamata Banerjee started her speech.